NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 1,045,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,693,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

NextDecade Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). On average, analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

NextDecade Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NextDecade by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

