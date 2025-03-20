Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $15.28 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,182 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $142.18 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $152.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.54. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.