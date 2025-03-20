NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.95 and traded as high as C$5.05. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 840,545 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance
About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
