NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.95 and traded as high as C$5.05. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 840,545 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

