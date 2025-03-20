Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Stock Price Up 4% – Still a Buy?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 34,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 45,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

OCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 8,043.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oculis by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Oculis by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

