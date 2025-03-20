Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.32. Approximately 5,320,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,556,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Oklo Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Activity

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

