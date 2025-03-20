ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 166.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ:ORIC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.51. 619,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,727. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $533.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.25.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 152.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 247,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,904,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

