Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.86.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLA

Orla Mining Price Performance

Orla Mining Company Profile

TSE OLA traded up C$0.24 on Thursday, hitting C$13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 409,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,488. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.74.

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.