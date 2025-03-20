Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – March 20th

Walmart, Five Below, CRH, Affirm, and Williams-Sonoma are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are fixed wooden devices historically used for the public punishment and humiliation of offenders. Typically mounted in open, communal spaces, they secure a person’s head and hands in place, exposing them to the scrutiny and ridicule of the community as a deterrent against misconduct. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $86.11. 8,312,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,871,111. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE stock traded up $3.92 on Thursday, hitting $79.51. 4,515,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,935. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $187.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $97.57. 3,459,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,614. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.86. 5,461,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,037,996. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Affirm has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 3.63.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

WSM traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.59. 1,355,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,039. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82.

