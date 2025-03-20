Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.89 and last traded at $43.97. 11,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 50,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.21% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.