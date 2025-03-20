Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,516 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 224.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,626,000 after acquiring an additional 97,515 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 579,994 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,146,000 after acquiring an additional 413,028 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,734,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $304.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

