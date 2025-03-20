Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Up 21.0% in February

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,257,100 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 3,517,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PRMRF opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRMRF

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.