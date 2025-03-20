PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PDSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 48,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
