Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Issues Earnings Results

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 45.40 ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 2.10%.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 572.50 ($7.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 475 ($6.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 590 ($7.68). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 514.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 519.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32.

Phoenix Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.35 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.65. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is -101.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phoenix Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 151,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.57), for a total transaction of £882,230.52 ($1,147,691.58). 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.46) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

