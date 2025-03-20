PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 60241781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £23.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.04.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.