Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Consider – March 20th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate revenue from bitcoin-related activities, such as mining, trading, or supporting its underlying technology. These stocks offer investors indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements while also carrying additional company-specific risks and factors beyond the cryptocurrency market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,644,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,801,820. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,195,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,970,713. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. MARA has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,474,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,800,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 4.20.

