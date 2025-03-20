ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after acquiring an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $85.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.