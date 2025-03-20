PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.71. 27,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 50,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

