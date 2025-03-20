QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

QMC Quantum Minerals Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

QMC Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.