QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 712,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,677 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $109,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $158.26 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.15.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,077. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

