Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42), RTT News reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $7.39. 35,190,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,548,922. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

