Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42), RTT News reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.
Quantum Computing Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $7.39. 35,190,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,548,922. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.
About Quantum Computing
