Qudian (NYSE:QD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%.

Qudian Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. Qudian has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $585.96 million, a P/E ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qudian stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

