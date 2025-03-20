reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 47,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,294,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

reAlpha Tech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Get reAlpha Tech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On reAlpha Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in reAlpha Tech stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of reAlpha Tech worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for reAlpha Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for reAlpha Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.