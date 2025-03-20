Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.18 and last traded at $57.05. Approximately 875,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,960,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,572,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,556,000 after buying an additional 6,673,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after buying an additional 3,834,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3,150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,142,000 after buying an additional 2,675,266 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

