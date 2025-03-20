Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) CFO Purchases $24,694.60 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Baliff bought 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $24,694.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,028,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,496.52. This trade represents a 0.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RDW stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 934,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,045. Redwire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwire by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwire by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Redwire during the third quarter worth about $139,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Redwire by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Redwire by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,181,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 422,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDW. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

