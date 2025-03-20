Regency Affiliates, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:RAFI)

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Regency Affiliates Stock Performance
RAFI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179. Regency Affiliates has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65.
About Regency Affiliates
