Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Shares Down 13.6% – Here’s What Happened

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) dropped 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Relief Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.