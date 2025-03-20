Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

BYRN opened at $18.60 on Thursday. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $421.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byrna Technologies

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

In other news, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,010,851.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,078.12. This represents a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,175.90. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,779,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 1,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 242,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Articles

