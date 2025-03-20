Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Byrna Technologies Price Performance
BYRN opened at $18.60 on Thursday. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $421.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,779,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 1,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 242,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
