Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Stock Price Up 17.2% – Time to Buy?

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $4.70. 5,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 368% from the average session volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Scheid Vineyards Stock Up 17.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Scheid Vineyards alerts:

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.