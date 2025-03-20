Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.09. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1,310,150 shares traded.
Scorpio Gold Stock Down 10.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.
About Scorpio Gold
Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.
