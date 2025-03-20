Settian Capital LP Purchases 8,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Settian Capital LP raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 1.2% of Settian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $205.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.53. The stock has a market cap of $220.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 1 year low of $133.99 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.