Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Increases By 19.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 4,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CUK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.03. 2,301,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,927. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.72.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.