Short Interest in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Decreases By 14.6%

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 761,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUOL. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.25.

Get Duolingo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL stock opened at $301.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.55 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.23, for a total transaction of $3,362,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,208.56. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $1,622,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,977,030.40. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,499 shares of company stock valued at $28,144,768 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 42.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $4,350,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.