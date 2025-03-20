Signaturefd LLC Acquires 504 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,603,000 after purchasing an additional 249,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,811,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 597,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,330,000 after buying an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 324,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $123.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day moving average of $128.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.