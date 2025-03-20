Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smithfield Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SFD opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. Smithfield Foods has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd/Adr Wh sold 2,506,936 shares of Smithfield Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,138,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,518,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,376,340. The trade was a 0.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tennille J. Checkovich acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. This trade represents a 20.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,000. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

