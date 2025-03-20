Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $3.75. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 270,634 shares changing hands.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.98% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

