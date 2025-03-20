Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 18.8% – Should You Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,822,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 839% from the average daily volume of 194,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Southern Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$12.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
