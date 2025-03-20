Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.99 ($0.05), with a volume of 465000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

Southern Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £8.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.23.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

