SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

