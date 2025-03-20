Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.94. 197,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 236,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Standard Lithium Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$342.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

