Strategic Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,909,312 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6,077.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 6.7% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $112,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,306,000 after purchasing an additional 313,398 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,471,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,375,000 after purchasing an additional 74,175 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,368,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,768,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after buying an additional 1,703,123 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

