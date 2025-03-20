Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.46 and traded as high as $136.50. Straumann shares last traded at $128.63, with a volume of 414 shares.
Straumann Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.70 and a 200 day moving average of $136.51.
Straumann Company Profile
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Straumann
- Trading Halts Explained
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.