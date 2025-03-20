TAP Consulting LLC Buys 1,604 Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF comprises about 1.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.07% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $399,000.

CIL stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $46.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0926 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

