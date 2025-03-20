TAP Consulting LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,956,000 after purchasing an additional 226,138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after buying an additional 2,632,906 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,147,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,130,000 after buying an additional 197,809 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,921,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after acquiring an additional 169,873 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.95. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

