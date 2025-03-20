Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 551,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,526 shares during the period. Flutter Entertainment makes up approximately 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $142,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,930.08. This trade represents a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 3.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:FLUT opened at $241.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion and a PE ratio of 1,098.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.73. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLUT shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

