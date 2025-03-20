The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,508,000. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PG opened at $168.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $153.52 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

