Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 20,055,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 31,399,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Tilray Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.34 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 126,507 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Tilray by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,284 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,964,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 286,481 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Tilray by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

