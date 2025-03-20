Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. 968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,436. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Pharmaceuticals
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.