Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Releases Earnings Results

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 6.55%.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

Transcontinental Realty Investors stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.47. 996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 21,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,403,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,258,464. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

