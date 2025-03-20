Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 9,333 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $492,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,402. This trade represents a 12.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,303 shares of company stock worth $3,715,776. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

