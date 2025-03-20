TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a 10.0% increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

TriNet Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriNet Group to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Price Performance

NYSE:TNET traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $78.90. The stock had a trading volume of 390,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TriNet Group

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,695.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $697,212.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,849.33. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $833,436 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.